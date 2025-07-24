Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Haleon by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.