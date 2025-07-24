Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,325 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,161 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

