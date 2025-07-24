Head to Head Comparison: Griffon (NYSE:GFF) vs. Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Griffon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Griffon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barloworld and Griffon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Griffon 0 0 3 2 3.40

Volatility & Risk

Griffon has a consensus target price of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Griffon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Griffon is more favorable than Barloworld.

Barloworld has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffon has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barloworld and Griffon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barloworld N/A N/A N/A Griffon 9.06% 114.46% 10.83%

Dividends

Barloworld pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Griffon pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Griffon pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Griffon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barloworld and Griffon”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barloworld $2.26 billion 0.49 $102.60 million N/A N/A Griffon $2.62 billion 1.46 $209.90 million $4.83 16.86

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Barloworld.

Summary

Griffon beats Barloworld on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

