Head to Head Review: AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and AAP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $256.85 million 1.32 -$6.90 million ($0.19) -64.87 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ooma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.89% 2.72% 1.54% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ooma and AAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80 AAP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ooma presently has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 43.00%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than AAP.

Summary

Ooma beats AAP on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

