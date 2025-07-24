HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 175 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,107,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 217,582 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $141.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

