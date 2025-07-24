HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,365 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,300,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,150,000 after acquiring an additional 592,583 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7%

FAST opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.