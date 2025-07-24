HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 354 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 141.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PPL's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 80.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

