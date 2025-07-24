HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 914 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in Post by 167.2% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 112.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of POST stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.48. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.33 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

