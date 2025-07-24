HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.