HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in AECOM by 148.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

