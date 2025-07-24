HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $479.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.64. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.92 and a 12-month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

