HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 113.8% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 518.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,408 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.4%

MGM stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.