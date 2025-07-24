HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Paper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,292,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,119,000 after purchasing an additional 340,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 2.9%

International Paper stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

