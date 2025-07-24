HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $560.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.52 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

