HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in eBay by 2,536.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $110,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,222 shares of company stock worth $25,143,522 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

