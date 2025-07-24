HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 114,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Watsco by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $486.47 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.31 and a twelve month high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.82.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.