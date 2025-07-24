HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 515 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of TSN opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

