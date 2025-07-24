HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Stock Up 4.8%

SONY opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

