HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $250,571,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $478.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.52.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

