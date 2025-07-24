HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DexCom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DexCom by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

