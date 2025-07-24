HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 53,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

