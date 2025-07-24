HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 879,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $191.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $83,781.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,496.50. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $146,907.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,715.25. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.