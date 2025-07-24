HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $156.17. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.