HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $356,000 Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $159.95 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. ITT’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.