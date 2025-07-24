HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $538,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,051.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,663 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $127.15 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

