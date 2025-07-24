HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,482,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,241 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $221.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.