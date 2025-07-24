HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.53.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $224.03 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $219.97 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average of $308.74.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

