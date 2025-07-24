HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $498,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $273.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.43 and a 52 week high of $273.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average of $238.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,560.50. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

