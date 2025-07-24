HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $285.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.