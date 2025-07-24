HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EQT by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after purchasing an additional 358,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

EQT Stock Down 4.6%

EQT opened at $51.86 on Thursday. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

