HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.56.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $357.90 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.29 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.96.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

