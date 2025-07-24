HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,912,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,338,000 after buying an additional 127,757 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,209,000 after buying an additional 484,053 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $144,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,487,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after buying an additional 742,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TTEK opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

