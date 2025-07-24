HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COO opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

