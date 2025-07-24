HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 119.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 118.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

