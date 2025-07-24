HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 994.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 890.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 232.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.20 and its 200 day moving average is $188.35. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $206.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.