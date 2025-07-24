HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 150 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 33.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 218,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $140.67. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

