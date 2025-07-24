HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,261 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

