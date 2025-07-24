HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 360 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $540.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.89 and its 200 day moving average is $465.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

