HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,750,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.87.

NBIX opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,251 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

