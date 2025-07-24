HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.