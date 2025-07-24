HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY opened at $546.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.10. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $397.78 and a 1 year high of $570.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.14.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

