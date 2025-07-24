HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TER stock opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $150.70.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.