HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

