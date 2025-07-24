HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after buying an additional 245,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

