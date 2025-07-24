HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Barings Bdc worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings Bdc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings Bdc had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Barings Bdc’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Insider Activity at Barings Bdc

In other Barings Bdc news, President Matthew Freund purchased 3,522 shares of Barings Bdc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,944.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,418.14. This trade represents a 21.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 34,375 shares of Barings Bdc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. The trade was a 87.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,997 shares of company stock worth $452,844 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Barings Bdc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Barings Bdc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Barings Bdc Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

