HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after purchasing an additional 890,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,627,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,162 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

