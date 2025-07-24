HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIX opened at $546.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $559.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.60.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

