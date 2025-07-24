HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $94.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

