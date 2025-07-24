HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 409 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Roche by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Roche by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Roche from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Roche Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

