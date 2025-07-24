HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 422 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Edison International by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 326,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 144,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 633,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,568 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.